Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 647.40 ($8.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.20. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

