Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 647.40 ($8.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.20. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

