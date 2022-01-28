Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ATDRY opened at $2.16 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATDRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

