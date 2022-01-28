Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ATDRY opened at $2.16 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
