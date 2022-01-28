Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 490,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.12% of Autoliv worth $234,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

