Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.