Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

ADP opened at $196.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.