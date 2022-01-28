AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,907.73 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,971.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,776.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

