Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Trading Up 7.3%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.31 and last traded at $103.57. Approximately 17,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,338,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

