Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.97

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after buying an additional 645,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,327,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.