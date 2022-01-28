Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 107,803 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

