Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 18,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 407,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,187,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

