Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) vs. Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 8.42% -30.68% 14.96% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avid Technology and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Technology currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and Information Analysis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.53 $11.06 million $0.73 38.67 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Information Analysis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

