AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.29

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.29 and last traded at 8.32, with a volume of 4591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.83.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

