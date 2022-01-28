Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the December 31st total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis cut their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

