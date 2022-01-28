Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.