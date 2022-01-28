Aviva PLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

