Aviva PLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.