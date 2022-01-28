Aviva PLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.