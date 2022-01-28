Aviva PLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Globant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $226.90 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $190.80 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.65 and its 200 day moving average is $283.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

