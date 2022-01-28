Aviva PLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $112.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

