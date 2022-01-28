Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,381 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

LVS stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.