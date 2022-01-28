Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

