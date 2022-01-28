Aviva PLC Purchases 32,409 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Graco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.82 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

