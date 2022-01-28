Aviva PLC Raises Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.