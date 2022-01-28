Aviva PLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

