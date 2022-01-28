Aviva PLC Sells 2,793 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Tobam grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

SJM opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

