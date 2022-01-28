Aviva PLC Sells 38,745 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

