Aviva PLC Sells 5,087 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 192,932 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $68.42 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.