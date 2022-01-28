Aviva PLC Sells 51,923 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,923 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

