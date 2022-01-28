Aviva PLC Sells 6,605 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.