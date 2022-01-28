Aviva PLC Sells 7,127 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

