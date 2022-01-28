Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

