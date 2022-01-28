Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

