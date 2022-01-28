Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.97. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

