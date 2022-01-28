Avory & Company LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000. Zillow Group comprises 3.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.