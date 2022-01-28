Avory & Company LLC Raises Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares during the period. Capri accounts for 10.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.23% of Capri worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,370. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

