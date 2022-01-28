Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 295.0% in January

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AWKNF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

