AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AXS traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 40,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

