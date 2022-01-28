Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AX. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

AX stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

