Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.26, but opened at $53.62. Axos Financial shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 4,530 shares traded.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

