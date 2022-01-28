Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Down 0.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Get Ayala alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.