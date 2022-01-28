Azuki Market Capitalization Tops $418,230.94 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $418,230.94 and approximately $62,579.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

