AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 206.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of AZZ worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $45.86 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

