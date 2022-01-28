B. Riley Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $17.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 190.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GENI. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $3,571,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $13,706,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.