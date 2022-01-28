Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.27, but opened at $91.79. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 774 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.27.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

