Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.27, but opened at $91.79. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 774 shares traded.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.27.
Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
