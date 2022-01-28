Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 3700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $4,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.