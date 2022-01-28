Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 61019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

