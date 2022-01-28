Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.94

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.94 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 858659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

