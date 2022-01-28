BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of BancFirst worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF opened at $74.55 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

