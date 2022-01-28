Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 44,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 4,928 call options.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,218,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,354,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 158,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

