Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

